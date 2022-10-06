Auto

Kawasaki's all-electric motorcycle breaks cover at Intermot 2022: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 06, 2022, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki EV features an all-new tubular Trellis frame (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has showcased its first-ever electric bike at the Intermot 2022 held in Cologne, Germany. The design is inspired by the "Z" series of motorcycles and will be suitable for A1 licence holders in the European region. It could likely feature a removable battery pack. The technical details are yet to be released. However, we expect it to be on par with 125cc offerings.

Context Why does this story matter?

Unlike its competitors, Kawasaki has been quite late to enter the rapidly growing EV segment around the world. The company plans to achieve a fully-electrified portfolio by 2035, which includes Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs).

The Japanese marque was spotted testing two prototypes at the Suzuka international race track in August.

This is the first all-electric offering for the brand.

Design The EV looks likes a miniaturised version of the Z400

The Kawasaki all-electric bike has a design similar to the Z400 streetfighter motorcycle. It flaunts a muscular tank-like structure, an angular LED headlamp with a green tint, a blacked-out visor, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, a tubular trellis frame, and a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillight. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It will be offered with a 15hp, electric powertrain

The technical details of the upcoming Kawasaki EV are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. However, we expect the motorcycle to be compatible with the European A1 specifications producing a maximum power of 15hp.

Safety The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of rider safety, the upcoming Kawasaki electric bike is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels and features dual-channel ABS, riding modes, and a regenerative braking system for better ride and handling characteristics. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Kawasaki electric bike are yet to be disclosed by the company. If it arrives in India, we expect the zero-emission motorcycle to be priced around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).