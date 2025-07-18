'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to end in May 2026 

In a surprising announcement, CBS has revealed that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will conclude in May 2026. The network clarified that the decision is "purely financial" and not a reflection of the show's performance or content. This news comes just weeks after Paramount, CBS's parent company, settled a lawsuit with former President Donald Trump related to an interview featuring his 2024 election rival Kamala Harris .

Announcement details The host broke the news to the audience Host Stephen Colbert, a famous Trump critic, broke the news to a live studio audience on Thursday evening. He said, "I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners... And of course, I'm grateful to you, the audience who have joined us every night in here, out there, all around the world." The host had learned about this decision on Wednesday night and expressed his shared disappointment with the audience during his Thursday monologue.

Future plans 'The Late Show' franchise to be retired The network has stated that it considers Colbert irreplaceable and plans to retire the franchise. Colbert informed, "It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away." The network expressed pride in having Colbert as part of their team, stating he and the broadcast will be remembered among the greats of late-night television.

Show history A look at the show's history The Late Show, created by CBS in 1993, has been a staple of late-night television for over three decades. It was launched as a competitor to NBC's Tonight Show and has since become one of the most popular shows. Colbert took over the hosting duties from David Letterman in 2015. Meanwhile, rival networks ABC and NBC are set to continue airing their late-night talk shows with hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers signed on until 2028.