'Walking Dead: Dead City' gets S03; new showrunner onboard

The popular series The Walking Dead: Dead City has been renewed for a third season, according to Variety. It is the fifth series in The Walking Dead franchise. The announcement comes after the Season 2 finale aired on June 22. Eli Jorne, who developed and served as showrunner for the series since its inception, will be stepping down from his role. Seth Hoffman will take over as the new showrunner.

Showrunner transition 'Thankful to Eli Jorne for...' Dan McDermott, the president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, thanked Jorne for his contribution to the series. He said in a statement, "We're thankful to Eli Jorne for two seasons of Dead City that took the story of these iconic characters in exciting new directions." "As we continue to create new stories for a passionate TWD fanbase, we're delighted to have a seasoned Walking Dead veteran like Seth Hoffman at the helm of a new season."

New showrunner Excited to dive back into 'The Walking Dead' universe Hoffman, who has previously worked on The Walking Dead as a writer, as well as a co-executive producer during its fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons, expressed his excitement about taking over Dead City. He said, "I'm excited to have the chance to dive back into The Walking Dead Universe and work to deliver another dynamic season's worth of stories to this epic franchise." "It's a true honor to chart out the next chapter for Maggie and Negan in Dead City."