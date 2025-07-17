Gold smuggling case: No bail to Ranya Rao for 1yr 

Kannada actor Ranya Rao has been sentenced to one year imprisonment under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act (COFEPOSA) for her involvement in a gold smuggling case. This preventive detention, as per COFEPOSA provisions, does not allow her the right to apply for bail during this period.

Arrest details Arrested with 14.8kg of gold at Bengaluru airport Rao, whose real name is Harshavardhani Ranya, was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport with 14.8kg of gold smuggled from Dubai. The seized gold was worth ₹12.56 crore. A Bengaluru court had earlier granted default bail to her and co-accused Tarun Raju on procedural grounds after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated time.

Detention details What is COFEPOSA and why was she detained? Rao, however, continued to remain in custody due to ongoing proceedings under COFEPOSA. This law allows for preventive detention of up to one year based on suspicion alone in cases involving foreign exchange or smuggling violations. The government issued a COFEPOSA detention order on April 22. Investigations revealed that Rao had traveled alone to Dubai 34 times between 2020 and 2023.

Investigation findings Investigations revealed multiple trips to Dubai Subsequent raids at her residence led to the seizure of gold jewelry worth ₹2.06 crore and cash amounting to ₹2.67 crore. She has been charged under Sections 135 and 104 of the Customs Act, with proceedings under Section 108 also underway. At present, Rao is lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison along with the other two accused, Raju and Sahil Sakaria Jain, both of whom have also been booked under the COFESPA Act.