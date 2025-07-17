This solar drone can fly for 90 days—fix itself midair

Skydweller Aero, a US tech company, has teamed up with French defense giant Thales to create an innovative solar-powered drone . The new aircraft is designed for maritime surveillance and can stay in the air for as long as 90 days without needing to refuel. The partnership aims to enhance monitoring capabilities over long ocean routes by integrating Thales's radar systems into the drone.

Technical specifications The drone has a wingspan of 236 feet The drone features a massive 236-foot wingspan, which is 25 feet longer than a Boeing 747. It collects energy from over 17,000 solar cells spread across an area of 2,900 square feet. Under optimal conditions, these solar cells can generate up to 100 kilowatts (kW) of power. The aircraft's carbon fiber structure allows it to carry a payload of up to 363kg for maritime patrol missions.

Safety measures The aircraft can operate at mid-altitudes The Skydweller drone is built to operate at mid-altitudes, a range where many solar-powered aircraft have previously failed due to structural stress. It employs software to mitigate turbulence-related stress with a gust-load alleviation system integrated into its flight controls. To ensure uninterrupted operation for 90 days, the drone comes with a quadruple-redundant flight control system that takes over if one fails.