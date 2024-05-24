Next Article

Iran releases first report on President Raisi's death

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:45 pm May 24, 202403:45 pm

What's the story The General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces made public the first investigative report concerning the recent helicopter crash that led to the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and others. Tasnim news agency quoted the report saying the helicopter adhered to its predetermined course without any deviation. The pilot attempted communication with other helicopters in the convoy approximately 90 seconds before the crash, as per the report. It also confirmed no evidence of bullets or similar items in the wreckage.

Rescue efforts

Crash site located amidst challenging conditions

Following the crash into a mountain, the helicopter caught on fire, complicating rescue efforts due to regional fog and low temperatures. The search and rescue operations persisted until nightfall and continued throughout the night. "At 5:00am local time on Monday, with the assistance of drones, the exact location of the incident was identified," the report said. The investigators found no suspicious elements in conversations between Raisi's flight crew and watchtower. Further details are expected as investigations continue.

Farewell ceremony

President Raisi's final journey

President Raisi was traveling to East Azerbaijan province when the accident incident occurred on Sunday. Alongside him were Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Iran's Supreme Leader to East Azerbaijan's Representative Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem. The nation bid farewell to President Raisi on Thursday, as he was laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad. Notably, Iran will hold presidential elections on June 28. Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will take on the role of president in the meantime.