Next Article

Who is Shervin Hajipour? Iranian pop singer sentenced to a three years in prison

Who is Shervin Hajipour? Grammy-winning singer sentenced for protest anthem

By Tanvi Gupta 08:51 pm Mar 02, 202408:51 pm

What's the story Iranian pop singer Shervin Hajipour revealed on Friday that he has been sentenced to a minimum of three years in prison. The 26-year-old's song Baraye ("For" in English) gained prominence as a protest anthem, resonating during Iran's 2022 mass demonstrations following the mysterious death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini. To note, Amini was arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Hajipour's sentencing is part of a recent disturbing trend in Iran, marked by the arrests and harassment faced by activists, journalists, and artists. The series of events began with protests against Amini's tragic death on September 16, 2022. She was detained by morality police in Tehran three days before her death, accused of violating Iran's stringent rules regarding women's dress code, particularly the requirement to cover their hair with a hijab or headscarf. Amini later died in a hospital.

About the personality

Who is Hajipour? Know about artist

Born in Babolsar, Iran, Hajipour began his musical journey by sharing covers on social media in 2018. His breakthrough came with an audition for the New Era television show in 2019, presenting Maybe Paradise. The same track marked his debut single, gaining traction across platforms. However, it was his single Baraye that propelled Hajipour to stardom, earning acclaim as the anthem of the Amini protests. Notably, Time magazine included him in 2023's list of the world's 100 most influential people.

Information

Grammy recognition for 'Baraye'

In February 2023, the United States (US)'s First Lady Jill Biden awarded Hajipour a special Grammy Award for Best Song for Social Change, describing Baraye as a "powerful and poetic call for freedom and women's rights." The protest anthem song even made its way to a White House celebration in March 2023.

Additional charges

Hajipour sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in jail

On Friday, coinciding with the Iranian parliamentary election, Hajipour took to Instagram to reveal a portion of the sentence awarded to him. According to it, he has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison on charges of "propaganda against the regime" and "encouraging people to protest." Additionally, Hajipour received a two-year travel ban and an unusual directive to compose a song about "US crimes." He was also reportedly ordered to make online posts highlighting these alleged offenses.

Similar instances

Other Iranian singers face legal consequences for criticizing dress code

Amini's death and the subsequent protests resulted in hundreds of casualties, including dozens of security forces, and thousands of arrests. Hajipour himself was briefly arrested during these protests. Last year, another Iranian singer, Mehdi Yerrahi, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for criticizing women's mandatory headscarf. Earlier this year, it was changed to a year in home confinement due to his health issues. Other notable figures among those imprisoned include Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi.