'Woman' to 'Paint the Town Red': Doja Cat's best songs

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 25, 2023 | 09:32 am 2 min read

Doja Cat's top 5 songs you can't miss

Born in an LA suburb, Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini aka Doja Cat, is an American singer and rapper. From going viral as a meme with one of her early songs to hitting Billboard No. 1, it's been a dynamic journey through her diverse and electrifying discography. Groove to these songs that are her signature blend of pop, rap, and R&B with infectious beats.

'Paint the Town Red' (2023)

Paint the Town Red is the most-talked-about song from her latest album Scarlet which was released on August 4 this year and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's based on a sample of Dionne Warwick's melancholy 1963 classic Walk on By and one of the major reasons behind its popularity is also the song's trending TikTok dance.

'Kiss Me More' (2021)

One of the most popular Doja Cat songs is Kiss Me More with singer SZA from Cat's third studio album Planet Her. The song marks the first Grammy win for both singers. The disco-influenced pop song has an interpolation of the chorus melody from the 1981 single Physical by Olivia Newton-John. In the MV, Cat and SZA play seductive aliens on Planet Her.

'Ain't Shit' (2021)

Ain't Shit is yet another song from Cat's studio album Planet Her which debuted within Billboard Hot 100's top 30. Through "biting rap verses with a venomous flow that is counterbalanced by more restrained sung verses," Billboard said it's a new anthem that "doubles as a takedown of lazy men that always want more than they can give."

'Woman' (2021)

Woman is the opening track of Cat's studio album Planet Her which reached the Billboard Hot 100 No. 7 almost a year after its debut. The sensual and hypnotizing song deals with themes of feminism and divine feminity. "The song never loses sight as an ode to the divine feminine and all of the majesty of womanhood," as per Billboard.

'Streets' (2019)

Cat's song Streets is from her second studio album Hot Pink (2019) which she co-wrote with David Sprecher and Lydia Asrat. The song is about Cat's desire to return to her ex-lover. TikTok and other social media platforms were flooded with people recreating a scene from the video of striking poses that create alluring silhouettes with a background lit with red lighting.

