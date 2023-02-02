Entertainment

Beyoncé announces Renaissance world tour! Check out all the details

Beyoncé announces Renaissance world tour! Check out all the details

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 02, 2023, 10:47 am 3 min read

Beyoncé announced her Renaissance World Tour 2023

The wait is finally over! Beyoncé has officially announced the Renaissance world tour 2023, and the BeyHives are absolutely thrilled by this news. The singer will be crossing continents in support of her seventh studio album released in July 2022. From the cities to the important dates, we have outlined all the details that you need to know about the queen's upcoming world tour.

Why does this story matter?

Renaissance - Beyoncé's multiple-nominated Grammy album's world tour was highly anticipated!

The queen will headline the first solo tour after 2016, and therefore, ticket demand is expected to be huge for this world tour.

Earlier, Destiny's Child star informed that Renaissance is a three-part project, so it is anticipated, the other parts could be a video, another album, or a tour itself.

Bey announced the news on Instagram

Beyoncé broke the internet by hopping on Instagram and dropping the details of her tour. In the post, the singer can be seen in a disco cowgirl ensemble, while donning a sparkling bodysuit. She holds a fierce look sitting atop a shimmering horse, and we couldn't have asked for a better announcement post! The queen simply captioned the post, "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023."

Check out the Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by beyonce on February 2, 2023 at 9:51 am IST

World tour dates and locations

Beyoncé is all set to kick off her world tour on May 10 in Stockholm and the last day of her tour is decided to be September 27 in New Orleans. In between these two dates, the singer is playing everywhere from Belgium to the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Poland, Canada, Spain, and the Netherlands. There will be multiple stops in the US too.

How to get your hands on tickets?

To create a better ticket-buying experience, interested people will need to register themselves as "verified fans." This does not guarantee tickets but is a genius step to filter the crowd. The deadline to register vary by city, so you will need to keep an eye on the window before it closes. As of now, no official on-sale dates have been announced.

9 Grammy nominations for Beyoncé's album 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé's album Renaissance, released on July 29, 2022, was an instant hit and broke records. The album quickly topped the charts on the Billboard 200, making the singer one of the first female artists to have all seven of her solo albums at the first position on the chart. Interestingly, the album has grabbed an astounding nine Grammy Awards nominations at this year's ceremony.