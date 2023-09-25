Box office collection: 'Jawan' surpasses Rs. 1,000cr globally

Written by Aikantik Bag September 25, 2023 | 09:08 am 1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan's first dialogue in Jawan is "Mai Kaun Hoon? (Who am I?)" Well, the King has answered himself. He is the undisputed Badshaah of the box office! The recently released actioner has surpassed the Rs. 1,000 crore mark globally and now Khan has emerged to be the first actor to deliver two Rs. 1,000 crore blockbusters in a single year.

Aiming for newer heights

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Atlee directorial earned Rs. 15 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 560.83 crore in India. The critically acclaimed movie is enjoying massive momentum at the box office. The cast includes Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

