Anoushka Shankar's 'Daydreaming' celebrates little joys; MV is out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 15, 2023 | 05:27 pm 1 min read

Sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar is known for her captivating crossovers. The nine-time Grammy-nominated artist has now released the second single titled Daydreaming from her upcoming mini-album Chapter 1: Forever, For Now. The recently released track also features German musician Nils Frahm on the piano. The mini-album is produced by Grammy Awardee Arooj Aftab and it is slated for October 6 release.

Shankar revisits a South Indian lullaby

The track is serene and calming and extracts the flavor of a South Indian lullaby it is based on. The Andini Makosinski-directed music video celebrates the raw essence of life. Shankar took to Instagram and wrote, "It's drawn from a South-Indian lullaby that my mother and grandmother used to sing to me and it's always tugged a chord of nostalgia in my heart."

