BLACKPINK to perform at Gocheok Sky Dome; creates record

Written by Aikantik Bag August 24, 2023 | 01:58 pm 1 min read

'BORN PINK' tour finale is here

BLACKPINK is poised to make history as the first K-pop female group to perform at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The BORN PINK finale is scheduled for September 16 and 17, with the second day available for online viewing. The group aims to express their gratitude to fans by hosting an even grander event at Korea's largest indoor concert hall, which can accommodate up to 20,000 people.

BLACKPINK to perform at home after 11 months

The world tour has been a resounding success, selling out concerts in 34 cities across 24 regions over the past 11 months. The upcoming BORN PINK tour finale in Seoul holds special significance as BLACKPINK is set to perform for their home fans for the first time in nearly a year, showcasing their most spectacular performances.

