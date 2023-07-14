BTS Jungkook's solo debut single 'Seven' released
BTS stans, its time to assemble! Finally, Jungkook's Seven, which marks his first official solo project, has finally been released. The newly released track is all about love and togetherness and also features noted American rapper Latto. Its music video of the song, which stars actor Han So-hee alongside Jungkook, is truly poetry in motion and was well received by fans.
Perfect weekend song for lovebirds
The music has a flavor of UK garage genre and is complemented by some warm acoustic guitar. The lyrics are spot on and speak about spending a week together with one's partner. So, lovebirds, isn't it a perfect weekend song? Meanwhile, Jungkook is also set to perform at Good Morning America's Concert Series on Friday to mark the start of the promotions of Seven.