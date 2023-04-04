Entertainment

Jimin tops Billboard Hot 100: Every record-breaking achievement of singer

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 04, 2023, 03:37 pm 2 min read

BTS member Jimin reached the No. 1 position on Billboard Hot 100 chart

We all anticipated that Jimin's much-awaited solo debut album FACE, released on March 24, was about to make major international waves, but seeing it happen is surely something! From securing the highest position on Billboard 200 chart to clocking the highest album sales, Jimin has topped several charts. To celebrate BTS member Jimin's achievements, we gather every major record he broke in recent times.

'Like Crazy' debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

On Tuesday, the title track Like Crazy skyrocketed to the No. 1 position on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 music chart, making the BTS member the first South Korean solo artist to lead the list. This record-breaking achievement was largely driven by album sales. According to Billboard's official site, Like Crazy drew 10M streams and sold 2,54,000 song downloads in its first week.

'FACE' landed at No. 2 on Billboard 200

On Sunday, Jimin secured the No. 2 position on the coveted Billboard 200 chart. With this, the singer-rapper scripted history by becoming the first K-pop solo musician to grab such a high rank on the chart. Notably, over 1.6M copies were sold in its first week, thereby making it the highest-charting album ever released by a South Korean soloist on the Billboard 200.

Highest first-week album sales by a K-pop solo artist

In Jimin's debut album, he showcases his vulnerability and captures the turbulence of modern life, which was widely appreciated by the fans. Notably, FACE raked up first-week sales of over 1.4M copies, as suggested by the Hanteo chart (tracker of music sales in South Korea). Further, Jimin became the first-ever solo artist from Korea to hit more than a million sales in 24 hours.

Jimin's Spotify account surpassed 150M streams!

Jimin has been breaking records even before entering the space as a soloist! In 2022, he scripted history by becoming the fastest Korean male artist to surpass 150M streams on his Spotify account. This achievement came from just one song, With You, which was recorded for a K-drama Our Blues. He surpassed 150M streams on Spotify in 141 days and 10 hours.

