K-pop: BLACKPINK to sing new OST for 'BLACKPINK The Game'

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 04, 2023, 01:04 pm 1 min read

'BLACKPINK The Game' is coming soon

K-pop enjoys a huge fan following around the world and they are looking forward to tapping into all kinds of audiences. YG Entertainment, the agency of the girl group BLACKPINK, recently announced that they are launching a new game in the second quarter of the year. This will help the famous quartet to tap into the gaming community.

Giving a virtual experience of managing the girl group

It is titled BLACKPINK The Game and is produced in partnership with TakeOne Company. This allows users to become producers of the girl group, giving a taste of what goes on behind the scenes. The girl group will also do an original soundtrack and music video for the upcoming game. Interestingly, the same company launched a game for BTS, titled BTS World in 2019.

