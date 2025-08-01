'3 Body Problem' S02 filming begins; release window revealed

LOADING...
By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 01, 2025
04:05 pm
The second season of Netflix's acclaimed sci-fi series 3 Body Problem has officially begun filming in Budapest, Hungary. The show is based on the bestselling trilogy by Chinese author Liu Cixin and was co-created by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The new season is expected to premiere in late 2026, as per reports.

The production was likely moved to Hungary due to its growing reputation for high-budget sci-fi productions. Reportedly, both Season 2 and Season 3 are being filmed simultaneously. The new characters include Captain Van Rijn (Claudia Doumit) and Ayla (Ellie De Lange) in recurring roles. The creative team has also expanded with Game of Thrones fame Miguel Sapochnik joining director Jeremy Podeswa.

The second season will continue to explore humanity's response to its greatest threat as the San-Ti aliens approach Earth. The returning cast from Season 1 includes Jess Hong as Jin, Eiza González as Auggie, Benedict Wong as Da Shi, Jovan Adepo as Saul, Liam Cunningham as Wade, Marlo Kelly as Tatiana, Saamer Usmani as Raj, Sea Shimooka as Sophon, and Josh Brener as Kent.