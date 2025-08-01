'3 Body Problem' S02 filming begins

'3 Body Problem' S02 filming begins; release window revealed

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:05 pm Aug 01, 202504:05 pm

What's the story

The second season of Netflix's acclaimed sci-fi series 3 Body Problem has officially begun filming in Budapest, Hungary. The show is based on the bestselling trilogy by Chinese author Liu Cixin and was co-created by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The new season is expected to premiere in late 2026, as per reports.