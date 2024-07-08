In brief Simplifying... In brief In a shocking twist in 'House of Dragon' S02 E04, Rhaenys Targaryen and her dragon Meleys meet their end in a trap set by Ser Criston Cole and Aemond Targaryen.

Aemond's strategic attack not only eliminates Rhaenys, one of Rhaenyra's key allies, but also positions him closer to the throne.

What's the story The midseason finale of House of the Dragon delivered a fiery showdown, setting the stage for a brutal conflict unlike anything seen before. Episode 4—aired on Sunday (July 7)—intensified with a gripping confrontation involving Rhaenys, Aemond, and Aegon. The battle at Rook's Rest signaled just the beginning of a forthcoming bloodbath, dominated by the awe-inspiring presence of dragons in episodes to come. Here's a sneak peek into the Episode 4 spoilers.

Rhaenys Targaryen's fatal battle at Rook's Rest: Explained

Rhaenys Targaryen and her dragon Meleys were killed while attempting to seize control of Rook's Rest from the Greens. She fell into a trap orchestrated by Ser Criston Cole and Aemond Targaryen. Aemond ambushed her on his dragon Vhagar—a creature as large as a castle—while Aegon arrived on his dragon Sunfyre. Despite a chance to escape after grounding the Lord of the Seven Kingdoms—wounded and possibly dead—she instead chose to face Aemond and Vhagar, seemingly accepting her inevitable fate.

Aemond's strategic move shifts the power balance

In a surprising twist, Aemond attacked both Meleys and Sunfyre, killing two dragons in one strike. This strategic move allowed him to eliminate one of Rhaenyra's greatest assets while making Aegon's death seem accidental, thereby positioning himself for the throne. Despite knowing the likely fatal outcome, Rhaenys chose to fight Vhagar in an attempt to end the war swiftly. Rhaenys tragically crashes alongside her deceased dragon, engulfing the castle in a fiery burst.

Rhaenys's death mirrors 'Fire & Blood' with key differences

The depiction of Rhaenys's death in the show closely parallels her demise in the source material, George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, but with a few notable differences. In the book, Aegon is fully aware of Aemond and Criston's plan to ambush him at Rook's Rest and even collaborates with Aemond to attack Meleys. The show, however, emphasizes Aemond's dishonor by portraying him as preferring stealth attacks over direct combat.

Rhaenyra's challenges post-Rhaenys's death

Following Rhaenys's death, Corlys Velaryon, who had previously expressed doubts about Rhaenyra, now has a reason to abandon her. In Fire & Blood, Corlys was angry at Rhaenyra for not volunteering to go to Rook's Rest herself and forbidding her sons from going. The series has already established Corlys's growing skepticism toward Rhaenyra. He openly asserts that everything Rhaenyra influences ends in ruin, and he doesn't conceal his disapproval of her abandoning her council without support.