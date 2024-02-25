Full winners list of the 2024 SAG Awards

2024 SAG Awards: 'Oppenheimer' to 'The Bear,' complete winners list

What's the story Months after the historic Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike that halted Hollywood productions ended, the 30th annual SAG Awards took place in Los Angeles on Saturday night (local time). Winners were announced in a live-streamed ceremony on Netflix—a first for the awards show after ending a decades-long broadcast partnership with TNT and TBS in 2022. While Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominated the night, here's a roundup of winners.

'Oppenheimer' emerges as big winner in film category

Oppenheimer dominated the film section, winning the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Male Actor in a Leading Role (Cillian Murphy), and Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Robert Downey Jr.). Lily Gladstone earned the best female actor for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, while Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the best female supporting actor for Alexander Payne's The Holdovers. Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One won the Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble Award.

'The Bear,' 'Succession' dominated television category

On the TV side, Succession won the best drama series ensemble award, while The Bear bagged the comedy series ensemble, alongside the best male actor (Jeremy Allen White) and female actor (Ayo Edebiri) in comedy series. Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) snagged the Male Actor in a Drama Series, while Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) won the Female Actor in a Drama Series. The Last of Us also received the best stunt ensemble in a TV series award.

Steven Yeun, Ali Wong: TV movies and limited series winners

After their Emmy and Golden Globe Awards wins, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong bagged the best male and female actor awards in the TV movie or limited series category for their work in Netflix's Beef. Yeun expressed gratitude, while Wong shared her excitement for the recognition. Other nominees in these two categories included Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), Jon Hamm (Fargo), David Oyelowo (Lawman: Bass Reeves), Uzo Aduba (Painkiller), Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things), and Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry).

Lifetime Achievement Award-winner Barbra Streisand receives standing ovation

Legendary singer-actor-filmmaker Barbra Streisand received the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, playfully acknowledging the relief of knowing she would receive an award in advance, Streisand quipped, "You don't have to sit there in squirm." Reflecting on her over 60 years as a SAG-AFTRA member, she recalled her teenage dreams of becoming an actor in Brooklyn, enchanted by Marlon Brando in Guys and Dolls (1955). Her longtime friend Jennifer Aniston presented her with the prestigious award.

Here's a quick look at Streisand's legacy

With an illustrious career, Streisand has amassed a stellar collection of accolades, including two Academy Awards, 10 Grammys, five Emmy Awards, three Peabody Awards, and a Tony Award. Notably, her directorial works like Yentl (1983), The Prince of Tides (1991), and The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996) received Academy Award nominations. Last year, Streisand unveiled her 997-page memoir, My Name is Barbra—a 48-hour-long audiobook narrated by the icon herself.

