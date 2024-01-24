OTT: Netflix's 'Single's Inferno' to return for Season 4
Get ready, Single's Inferno fans! Netflix has officially confirmed a fourth season for the hit Korean dating reality show, making it the first of its kind to achieve such a milestone on the streaming platform. Producer Kim Jae-won, who directed the previous three seasons, is all set to make Season 4 even more thrilling by incorporating fans' feedback.
'Single's Inferno's USP and reason for global success
In a statement to Sports Kyunghyang, Kim shared, "We will do our best to make Season 4 even more interesting by listening to the criticisms and feedback sent by the fans for Season 3." Single's Inferno has managed to outshine other dating shows like Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind by emphasizing wit and emotional connections over excessive physical contact. This unique approach has catapulted the show to global success, topping FUNdex's non-drama category.