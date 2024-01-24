Details

'Single's Inferno's USP and reason for global success

In a statement to Sports Kyunghyang, Kim shared, "We will do our best to make Season 4 even more interesting by listening to the criticisms and feedback sent by the fans for Season 3." Single's Inferno has managed to outshine other dating shows like Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind by emphasizing wit and emotional connections over excessive physical contact. This unique approach has catapulted the show to global success, topping FUNdex's non-drama category.

