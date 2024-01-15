Ram Charan-Allu Arjun celebrate Sankranti with family; see new photograph

The Mega family of Tollywood celebrated Sankranti together

The "Mega" family, a close-knit clan of Tollywood stars including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi, recently gathered in Bengaluru to celebrate the vibrant festival of Sankranti. Known for their strong bond and grand festivities, the families of Allu Aravind and Chiranjeevi followed a dress code, with men donning light-colored kurtas and pyjamas, while women wore radiant red sarees and salwars.

Inside the 'Mega' family reunion

In a heartwarming reunion photo, Chiranjeevi, Nagababu Konidela, and Aravind stood proudly with their wives at the top of the family tree. Charan posed with his wife Upasana Konidela, while Arjun posed with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy. The gathering also featured young stars Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Allu Sirish, Niharika Konidela, Varun Tej, and Lavanya Tripathi, among others. While sharing the photo, Upasana penned, "Thank u Athamma & Mamaya for bringing us all together."

