Ram Charan's 'Game Changer's first poster out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 27, 2023, 03:07 pm 1 min read

It's the Mega Powerstar, Ram Charan's day! The superstar is everywhere with the success of RRR and fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming projects. Game Changer﻿ (previously known as RC 15) is in the buzz for a long time and the makers have now revealed the first poster of the film. As per reports, the film is touted to be a political thriller.

Cast and other exciting details

The project is helmed by Shankar, who is known for making many blockbuster South Indian films. The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, Jayaram, and Nassar. As per the reports, the story revolves around elections and it is mounted at a high budget of Rs. 170 crore. This marks a double treat for the Zanjeer actor's fans—title and poster release.

