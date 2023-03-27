Entertainment

Akshay Singh's 'Pinky Beauty Parlour' first look poster is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 27, 2023, 02:33 pm 1 min read

'Pinky Beauty Parlour' first look out

Akshay Singh is known for donning many hats and the actor is now set for making his directorial debut with the film Pinky Beauty Parlour. The makers released the first look poster of the film. After a successful festival run (screened in more than 30 international film festivals), the film is touted to be released on April 14, 2023.

Cast and plot of the film

The movie will be a satirical comedy and revolves around the obsession with fair skin. The story is set in Varanasi and looks quite interesting. The cast includes Singh, Sulagna Panigrahi, Khushboo Gupta, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Jogi Malang, and Abhay Joshi. It is bankrolled by Singh and Bahnishikha Das under the banner Akshikha Entertainment. The film is cranked by Gagandeep Singh.

