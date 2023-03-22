Entertainment

Box office: 'Zwigato' shows no improvement on Day 5

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 22, 2023, 11:22 am 1 min read

'Zwigato' box office collection

Nandita Das is one of the most adept filmmakers in our country. Her films might not be able to capture the box office but are loved by the niche viewers who watch them. Her recent directorial Zwigato starring comedian Kapil Sharma is not minting well but has received positive reviews from critics. It was also screened at Toronto Film Festival and Busan Film Festival.

Receiving tough competition at the box office

As per Bollymoviereviewz, the film earned Rs. 18 lakh on Tuesday, taking the overall collection to Rs. 2.18 crore. This marks Sharma's return as a Hindi film lead after 2017's box office debacle Firangi. The film revolves around a food delivery partner's hardship and experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast also includes Shahana Goswami. Critics have praised Sharma's performance.

