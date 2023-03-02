Entertainment

Choose weekend watch from these 3 South Indian releases

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 02, 2023, 02:28 pm 2 min read

Box office clash of three South Indian films

Another Friday is on its way and as you look forward to the weekend, we have got three South Indian releases this weekend which might be your perfect paisa vasool entertainment. These three films will clash at the box office and two of them are quite anticipated as per the social media buzz. Let's check out the films clashing on March 3 weekend.

'Ariyavan' has a huge social media buzz

Mithran Jawahar's upcoming directorial Ariyavan has gained quite a good traction on social media. The Tamil thriller is based on real-life stories of how women are blackmailed and the ways they should protect themselves. The cast includes Ishaaon, Pranali Ghoghare, Daniel Balaji, and Sathyan, among others. It is bankrolled by T Naveen and the camera has been cranked by KS Vishnu Shri.

'Richie Gadi Pelli' and 'Puli (The 19th Century)'

Puli (The 19th Century) is a Telugu historical drama directed by Vinayan. It revolves around the social reformer Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker. This film promises high-octane action and has a positive buzz around it. Another Telugu film locking horns at the box office tomorrow is KS Hemraj's directorial Richie Gadi Pelli. The cast includes Naveen Neni, Praneeta Patnaik, and Bunny Vox, among others.