Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 18, 2023, 12:49 pm 1 min read

Jr. NTR is currently basking in the success of RRR, where he delivered an impeccable performance and is receiving love and praise from all parts of the world. NTR 30—the actor's 30th film—is one of the most anticipated projects and it is slated to release next year. The film will be released on April 5, 2024, and fans cannot keep calm.

Koratala Siva is helming the action-packed entertainer

As per reports, the mahurat was scheduled to take place in mid-January and the shooting will be commencing in February. The Anirudh Ravichander musical is bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. This Telugu film﻿ is being helmed by Koratala Siva, making NTR 30 his second collaboration with Jr. NTR after Janatha Garage (2016). The upcoming project will be an action-packed entertainer.

First look of Jr. NTR was unveiled in 2021

The project has been in the making for a long time. In fact, the first look of the lead star was unveiled by the makers on his birthday (May 20) in 2021. At that time, NTR 30 was set to get released in April 2022. However, the venture is finally heading toward the production stage after Jr. NTR approved the script in late 2022.