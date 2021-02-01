Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath became parents to a baby boy on Monday morning. The celebrity couple has welcomed their second child, the comedian announced on social media. Just last week, Sharma had disclosed that his wife was expecting their second baby. The couple already has a daughter, one-year-old Anayra. We extend our heartiest congratulations to them!

Sharma took to Twitter and wrote, "Namaskaar! We are blessed with a baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God. Baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers. Love you all - Ginni and Kapil (sic)." Fans and fellow celebrities have been showering the couple and the baby with heartfelt wishes.

Namaskaar 🙏 we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers 🙏 love you all ❤️ginni n kapil 🤗 #gratitude 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Sharma's co-star from The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS), Sumona Chakravarti wrote, "Many Many Congratulations, Love to Ginni and Junior (sic)." Among other celebrities, actor Vindu Dara Singh also congratulated the couple and wrote, "Congratulations on the birth of your son Kapil Sharma and Ginni bhabhi and the completion of hum do hamare do walli perfect family! (sic)."

For the unversed, Sharma and Chatrath had tied the knot as per Hindu and Sikh rituals in December 2018. The wedding took place in Punjab's Jalandhar. The couple also later hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by many Bollywood stars. They had welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in December 2019.

Meanwhile, speculations about TKSS going off air have been doing the rounds on social media. Responding to a fan's query about the same, the comedian stated last week, "I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby (sic)."

