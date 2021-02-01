Film actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have unveiled the name of their first child, whom they had welcomed last month. The couple has named their daughter Vamika. The revelation was made by the 32-year-old actor as she posted a radiating picture with her happy family on her social media handles. Here's more on what she said.

Details 'Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers'

Sharma took to Instagram and Twitter, writing, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level!" "Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full (sic)," she added.

Twitter Post Here is her tweet

Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️

Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy 🤗 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 1, 2021

Details The couple welcomed their first child on January 11

The couple was blessed with a baby girl on January 11. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl...We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives," Kohli had written at that time.

Relationship Kohli, Sharma had tied the knot in 2017

Soon after the news surfaced, the couple and their daughter were showered with love and well wishes by many in the film as well as the sports fraternity. Kohli and Sharma had tied the knot on December 11, 2017, after dating for four years. Their wedding, that took place in Italy, was followed by two grand wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Work What's up on the work front for Sharma and Kohli?