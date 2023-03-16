Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor-Tabu's 'Kuttey' streaming now on OTT

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 16, 2023, 12:55 pm 1 min read

'Kuttey' is streaming now on OTT

The crime thriller drama Kuttey received positive reviews from critics but tanked at the box office. Debutant Aasmaan Bhardwaj's film is out on OTT and is here to redeem itself now. Earlier, many films have gotten a second chance, let's hope the same for this one. It is currently streaming on Netflix and makes for a perfect weekend watch.

More about the film

The film is bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj Films and Luv Ranjan's Luv Films. The stellar cast includes Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra, among others. The makers tweeted, "Kehte hai har kuttey ka din aata hai, aur aaj din humare kuttey ka hai! #Kuttey streaming now, only on Netflix. The highlight is the rendition of Dhan Te Nan.

