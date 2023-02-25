Entertainment

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos wants employees to watch 'The Romantics'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 25, 2023, 10:27 pm 1 min read

Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos was in India recently to unveil the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi web series. At a business summit, Sarandos also spoke about the recently-released Smriti Mundhra-helmed documentary The Romantics, which documents the advent of Yash Raj Films and Yash Chopra's legacy in Indian cinema. Sarandos emphasized how it helped him understand the country, its culture, and Indian cinema.

Sarandos's take on Indian culture, cinema

Sarandos further said that he wanted all Netflix employees to watch the four-episode documentary to understand the country's business and storytelling culture. He added, "I learned more in that four hours than I have learned in the last 20 years, trying to figure out India for movies and television shows." Following this, director Mundhra tweeted and expressed happiness for all her team members.

Take a look at Mundhra's post

I’ve been watching this on repeat for days. So incredibly proud of my entire team on #TheRomantics and a little giddy about the impact the show is having on cinemaniacs worldwide, including Ted Sarandos 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ey7Ye76X7i — Smriti Mundhra (@SmritiMundhra) February 24, 2023