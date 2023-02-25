Entertainment

SS Rajamouli names Dhanush's 'Aadukalam' among top 5 film recommendations

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 25, 2023, 09:47 pm

SS Rajamouli revealed his top 5 Indian film recommendations

SS Rajamouli and Co are currently basking in the glory of RRR, and its successful awards haul. As they gear up for the Academy Awards next month, in a recent interview, the acclaimed filmmaker revealed his top five Indian film recommendations that everyone should watch. And on this list was Vetrimaaran's Aadukalam starring Dhanush. Separately, RRR bagged four awards at Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

Makers express gratitude toward Rajamouli

Makers of Aadukalam (2011) took to Twitter and thanked Rajamouli for his recommendation. They posted, "Our hearts are gladdened to have one of our country's finest filmmaker appreciating our project '#Aadukalam' Thank you Shri [Rajamouli] for your kind gesture mentioning our movie in...your highly recommended movies (sic)." His other recommendations included Sankarabharanam (1980), Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Bandit Queen (1995), and Black Friday (2007).

Our hearts are gladdened to have one of our countrys finest filmmaker appreciating our project "#Aadukalam"



Thank you Shri @ssrajamouli for your kind gesture mentioning our movie in list of your highly recommended movies.@dhanushkraja @gvprakash #Vetrimaaran @kathiresan_offl pic.twitter.com/5MOJQj9uL5 — Five Star Creations LLP (@5starcreationss) February 24, 2023