Salman Khan walked out of 'Inshallah' sets post 'showdown': Report

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 10, 2023, 05:58 pm 3 min read

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah' was to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali delivered two iconic films of the '90s- Khamoshi-The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Movie buffs were eager to see the duo work together again in Inshallah. However, the project soon got shelved for reasons best known to the two. Now, a report has claimed that Khan walked away from the sets because of a "showdown."

Why does this story matter?

Inshallah, starring Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, was announced in the year 2019. The project was to reunite Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after two decades since their last film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which was released in 1999.

The Bhansali directorial was to release in 2020 but was shelved, reportedly owing to creative differences between the two.

Here's why 'Inshallah' was shelved

Production designer Rupin Suchak, in an interview with News18, revealed the reason why Inshallah could not be made. "Fortunately or unfortunately, the film didn't make it to floors because of a showdown that happened, and Khan walked away from the sets. Khan and Bhansali didn't want to do the film together," he told the media house in this recent chat.

Shooting for 'Inshallah' had begun

Suchak, also a celebrity interior designer, further said that Inshallah's filming had begun. "In a span of nine months, we designed 24 sets. We started building three sets, out of which we had completed one. The following day, we shot with Bhatt. The second set was almost complete and the shoot was supposed to happen three days after the complete shoot was called off."

Khan on working with Bhansali

In a 2019 interview with Mumbai Mirror, Khan spoke about his closeness with Bhansali and his family, adding that Inshallah's shelving doesn't impact their personal relations. "Nothing changes between us as friends...I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in the future on a film, Inshallah," said Khan, hinting there still is a possibility for them to work together.

'Ball is in Khan's court if he wants to work'

During the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali was asked if there was a possibility for Khan and him to reunite. To this, he said, "He (Khan) has been an important part of who I am today and I will always respect him for it. The ball is in his court for him to decide if he wants to work with me."

