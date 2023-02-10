Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's dreamy wedding video clocks in massive viewership

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 10, 2023, 05:45 pm 3 min read

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani dropped a video from their dreamy wedding which raked in over 5M views on Instagram

We are still reeling from the dreamy pictures of newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and now they have shared the first video from their wedding ceremony, which is simply ethereal! As soon as the couple dropped the video, fans got emotional! The video has broken the internet by garnering more than 5M views and counting, in just a matter of a few hours.

Record-breaking wedding video!

The short video won the hearts of fans, and one user commented that this should be released in theaters! Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities also reacted, and showered love in the comment section. Actor Ananya Panday commented, "Too sweet!" while Rakul Preet Singh stated that she had tears in her eyes while watching. The video was also shared on YouTube and has more than 1.2M views.

The couple sealed the deal with a perfect kiss

The video opens with Advani walking down the aisle in a beautiful stand-out pale pink Manish Malhotra-designed lehenga. She dances her way up to her husband, who jokingly looks at his watch as if asking her to hurry up. The couple exchange garlands and raise their hands in triumph. They seal the deal with a perfect kiss as rose petals are showered over them.

Check out the breathtaking video here

Happy version of song 'Ranjha' was played in the background

While Ranjha from the movie Shershaah is a sad song, the number used during Sid-Kiara's varmala ceremony was a happier one with different lyrics. The video shot by The Wedding Filmers shared the story behind the song in the caption of the YouTube video and elaborated that Advani insisted on walking to Malhotra on their "song," so they rewrote it to fit the situation.

Earlier, Advani-Malhotra's wedding pictures recorded most likes on Instagram

Bollywood's new power couple broke the internet, quite literally! On Tuesday, when the actors shared their wedding pictures, it minted over 23M likes combined. These pictures recorded the highest number of likes for any wedding pictures of Bollywood celebrities on Instagram. The second spot is secured by Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot in December 2021. Their posts have 20.4M likes.

Check out the wedding pictures here

The much-loved Bollywood couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer

From reel to real, the Bollywood couple got hitched for life on Tuesday, in a traditional ceremony held at the Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer. The couple, who kept their relationship under wraps for many years, only confirmed the news by dropping images from their wedding. The ceremony was an intimate affair, which was attended by family members and a few close friends.