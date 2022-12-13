Lifestyle

5 cocktail party outfit ideas for brides-to-be

Written by Sneha Das Dec 13, 2022

These cocktail party outfits are stylish and glamorous

One of the most fun events that a bride looks forward to during her wedding celebrations is her cocktail party where she gets to ditch the traditional wear and dance her heart out with friends and loved ones. Cocktail parties are all about bold makeup, western or fusion wear, stylish jewelry, and high heels. Here are five cocktail party outfit ideas for brides-to-be.

A glamorous satin gown

Go all glamorous and chic at your cocktail party by opting for a steel-gray classy satin gown. Go for a gown that has detailed ruffles and intricate silver shimmery border that will make you shine throughout0. The gown can have net sleeves to add a more sophisticated touch. Complete your look with diamond jewelry, open wavy hair, and embellished heels.

A dazzling black long dress

A signature color of a cocktail party, black is timeless and will never go out of style. You can go for a dazzling black long dress with an off-shoulder neckline and flared bottom for an elegant look. Opt for nude makeup, but bright red lips to add an edge to your look. Complete your look with a dainty emerald neckpiece and matching earrings.

Slit saree

If you love sarees and want to drape one at your cocktail party, then ditch the traditional style and opt for a stylish, trendy, and glamorous six-yards. You can select a ready-to-wear saree﻿ in a gorgeous dark wine or shimmering gold shade with a thigh-high slit. Go for an embroidered blouse with a plunging neckline and net sleeves to glam up your look.

Crop top with glittery flared pants

If you want to try something unique and trendy, then go for a neutral-colored crop top in pale green or powder pink and high-waist flared pants with sequin work on it. You can opt for a crop top with a sweetheart neckline, short puff sleeves, and ruched detail. You can also go bold and try a bright-colored crop top in red or royal blue.

A sequined short dress

Sequin dresses are sure to light up the room as soon as you make your big entry. You can go for a pretty sequinned bodycon short dress in copper or rose gold color with spaghetti straps. You can also go for a one-shoulder sleeves dress to add more glamour. Complete your look with classic black pointed pumps, statement jewelry, and a beaded clutch.