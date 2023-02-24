Entertainment

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for propofol

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 24, 2023, 04:52 pm 1 min read

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in has tested positive for propofol drug use. During the first sample urine test, propofol use was not determined. When an additional test was done, his hair sample was taken and the report was positive. Hair testing is done to determine the usage of drugs for a long period of time. The case is under investigation as of now.

Fate of his upcoming work

The actor was working on several projects which include multiple titles with the OTT giant Netflix. Reportedly, the OTT giant is in discussion with the actor's team amid the drug case. Yoo is supposed to star in Netflix's The Match and Goodbye Earth. He also has Hellbound 2 which is in pipeline and touted to go on floors in June.

Netflix says that they are in discussion with teams of #YooAhin's projects under them, following Yoo confirmed to be (+) of propofol usage. Yoo is starring in Netflix #TheMatch #GoodbyeEarth & was set to start #Hellbound2 filming in Junehttps://t.co/Qz0hiQWEgM #KoreanUpdates RZ pic.twitter.com/lQV6UpcK1w — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) February 24, 2023