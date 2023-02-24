Entertainment

Ellen Pompeo's Meredith finally bid goodbye to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo's Meredith finally bid goodbye to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 24, 2023, 04:49 pm 1 min read

Ellen Pompeo bid farewell to 'Grey's Anatomy'

All good things come to an end and after nearly two decades, Ellen Pompeo's role as Meredith Grey saw a conclusion. She essayed the role for 19 seasons and has gone through the entire gamut of her character. This has caused quite a stir among fans and they have been posting on Twitter. She featured in 400 episodes of the medical drama series.

Pompeo's character arc

Grey started off as an intern and rose to become chief of surgeons in 19 years. Bidding Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital goodbye was tough but it was for a new start. In her last episode, Grey decided to leave for Boston with her three kids. No spoiler but there is a quintessential Hollywood airport love story subplot too. Pompeo will continue the voiceover though.

Twitter Post

ellen pompeo's last episode (as a series regular) of grey's anatomy is tomorrow and i keep thinking about this moment from meredith grey — "i've earned the right to leave" pic.twitter.com/41tMRjqZeA — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 23, 2023