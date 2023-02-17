Entertainment

M Night Shyamalan announces next; signs deal with Warner Bros.

M Night Shyamalan's upcoming movie 'Trap' is slated for an August 2024 release, per reports

Indo-American filmmaker M Night Shyamalan has already sorted his next film, eyeing a 2024 release. And its title is going to be Trap. This is not all, Shyamalan has landed a one-of-a-kind deal with leading production house Warner Bros. as well. The director and his production house Blinding Edge Pictures have signed a multi-year, first-look film deal with the banner.

Why does this story matter?

Shyamalan's deal with Warner Bros. became the latest deal for the banner in recent times.

In fact, this news comes after the studio signed first-look deals with Barbarian director Zach Cregger, Baz Luhrmann (Elvis), and Akiva Goldsman (Stephanie, Winter's Tale).

Meanwhile, most of Shyamalan's blockbuster hits—from 2017's Split to this month's release Knock at the Cabin—have been released by Universal.

Warner Bros. on joining hands with Shyamalan

A joint statement on the deal was issued by Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, heads at Warner Bros. Pictures. "Night is one of the most iconic and influential directors of his generation and an auteur in every sense of the word," said the statement, adding that they were looking forward "to an exciting collaboration with Night and the entire Blinding Edge team."

Warner Bros. to release Shyamalan's daughter's film, too

So far, there are not many details available on Shyamalan's upcoming project, Trap. However, according to multiple media reports, the film might get an August 2024 release. Warner Bros., on the other hand, will be releasing Shyamalan's daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan's directorial debut titled The Watchers. The movie is expected to hit cinema halls on June 7, 2024, reportedly.

A look at the prolific Shyamalan's career

Shyamalan is considered a consistently successful filmmaker in Hollywood. Since his breakthrough project The Sixth Sense, an Academy Award-nominated film, he has delivered films that grossed a total of $3.3B at the global box office. He has also given at least seven films that topped the box office. His other notable titles include Unbreakable, Signs, The Last Airbender, and After Earth, among others.