Dhanush's 'Vaathi': Check first-day collection predictions and Twitter reviews

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 17, 2023

Dhanush and Samyuktha's 'Vaathi' was released in theaters on Friday and seems to have charmed the audience

Dhanush's coming-of-age Tamil period drama film Vaathi (Sir in Telugu) was released in the theaters on Friday (February 17). Reportedly shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, it co-stars actor Samyuktha Menon (Bheemla Nayak). The film is a delayed arrival and was earlier supposed to release on December 2 last year. How are people reacting to the Venky Atluri directorial? Let's find out below.

What is the film all about?

Dhanush plays a committed teacher in Vaathi, one who locks horns with the Indian education system. IMDb describes the movie's synopsis as "The life of a young man and his struggles against the privatization of education." Backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, its music has been helmed by National Award-winning composer GV Prakash Kumar and marks Kumar's fifth collaboration with Dhanush.

Twitter seems to have been won over by 'Vaathi'

Twitter seems to have given a thumbs up to Vaathi, primarily because of its "messaging, good intent, and Dhanush's performance." A fan tweeted, "Finally, a Telugu director gave a good commercial movie to a Tamil hero!" while another one said, "Emotional scenes worked too well. I am sure the film will be a blockbuster." Such positive word-of-mouth will tremendously assist the film's business.

A fan shared a still from the theater!

It's expected to have a bumper opening at box office

Dhanush is battling it out with Kartik Aaryan at the box office since the latter's masala comedy film Shehzada has also knocked on the theaters today. Per early trends and estimates, the film is likely to beat Shehzada on Day 1, primarily due to Dhanush's tremendous fanbase. Per Box Office Business, the drama may rake in Rs. 10cr to Rs. 20cr gross (worldwide).

Where will we see Dhanush next?

Up next, Dhanush will be seen in Arun Matheswaran's Captain Miller and K Selvaraghavan's Aayirathil Oruvan 2. He also has Vada Chennai 2 in the pipeline. A spinoff movie based on his character in the Netflix movie The Gray Man was also announced last year. He has also given his nod for a yet-to-be-titled movie with Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. It'll co-star Sanjay Dutt.

