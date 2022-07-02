Entertainment

Dhanush announces 'Captain Miller' with Arun Matheswaran; teaser revealed

Dhanush to star in Arun Matheswaran's 'Captain Miller' soon!

Tamil superstar Dhanush sent netizens into a frenzy after he announced his upcoming film titled Captain Miller on Saturday. The film directed by Arun Matheswaran is touted to be an action-adventure film and will go on floors soon. It will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Madras Presidency during the 1930s and 1940s. Read on for more details.

Matheswaran previously directed Rocky and Saani Kaayidham, but Captain Miller will fit into a completely different genre.

The director told Times of India that the film's story was penned in 2018 and has only seen some movement now.

As for Dhanush, he has been making headlines for his role in his upcoming Hollywood film The Gray Man alongside actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Premise Film will have a lot of action, war sequences

"This story (Captain Miller) is about the life of a heroic character," Matheswaran told TOI. "It is intended for a mainstream audience, unlike my first two films," he said. "This one will be a UA film...there's going to be a lot of action. In fact, the second half will have war sequences," he added, noting his first two films were for an adult audience.

Captain miller .. This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaran and my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi pic.twitter.com/lS8OMSh4I9 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 2, 2022

"While I did not have anyone in mind when I started writing, halfway through the process, I felt that Dhanush would be perfect for this role," Matheswaran stated. "The story unfolds over 15 years of this character's life, so I knew that he'd capture the different timelines of a person's life very well," he elaborated. Dhanush will reportedly sport three looks in the film.

Shreyas Krishna who shot Rocky and Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram will serve as Captain Miller's cinematographer while Nagooran is the editor. Poornima Ramaswamy has been roped in as the film's costume designer and Kavya Sriraam will handle Dhanush's costumes. GV Prakash Kumar is in charge of the music. Captain Miller is scheduled for a release around the summer of 2023 as mentioned in the teaser.