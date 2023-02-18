Entertainment

'The Marvels' gets new release date, 1st poster dropped

'The Marvels' gets new release date, 1st poster dropped

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 18, 2023, 05:15 pm 1 min read

'The Marvels' gets a new release date

The Marvels, which marks the sequel to Captain Marvel﻿, has a new release date. In 2022, at the Disney Content Showcase at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, it was announced that the much-awaited film would have a summer 2023 release. However, the release of The Marvels has now been postponed by nearly four months to November 10 from July 28, the makers have announced.

Cast and crew of the film

Besides the new release date, the makers have also dropped The Marvels' first poster featuring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani. Tweeting the poster, Larson captioned it "TOGETHER. See you November 10 #TheMarvels." Helmed by Nia DaCosta, it co-stars Samuel L Jackson and Park Seo-joon and is bankrolled by Marvel Studios. It is part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Take a look at the marvelous poster