'Hellbound' actor Yoo Ah-in under investigation for illegal propofol usage

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 09, 2023, 04:31 pm 2 min read

Popular South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in is being investigated for illegal usage of the drug propofol

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in, known for his work on projects such as Hellbound, Seoul Vibe, and #Alive has found himself mired in controversy. The 36-year-old has allegedly been found guilty of consuming propofol, a strong sleep-inducing drug, on a regular basis. This violates the country's Narcotics Control Act. Per the South Korean media, the actor is now debarred from traveling overseas.

What does the drug do exactly?

Yoo had reportedly been consuming the anesthetic drug for non-medicinal purposes and was called in by Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's drug investigation unit on Monday (February 6) for questioning. Per Drugs.com, "Propofol slows the activity of your brain and nervous system. Propofol is used to put you to sleep and keep you asleep during general anesthesia for surgery or other medical procedures."

'Excessive amount of propofol was prescribed to Yoo'

Per reports, South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety became suspicious of Yoo's frequent drug usage. An officer said, "As a result of expert review, it was found that an excessive amount of propofol was prescribed even if it was assumed that he had multiple diseases at the same time." Owing to this development, his upcoming projects might now arrive behind schedule.

Yoo is reportedly cooperating with the agencies in the investigation

Yoo has reportedly sent his hair samples to the National Forensic Service. His management company, United Arts Agency, released a statement that stated he "has been faithfully cooperating with the investigation and will explain in detail about the problematic issues." Hellbound's home Netflix also said, "We have heard from media reports that the investigation is currently underway, and are currently looking into the situation."

A look at Yoo's work in the South Korean industry

Yoo is renowned across South Korea for his work in movies and TV shows. He has been actively engaged in acting since 2003, and in addition to being an actor, has also worked as a creative director and gallerist. Some of his best-known works that catapulted him to acclaim include movies such as Punch, Burning, Veteran, and shows like Secret Affair and Chicago Typewriter.