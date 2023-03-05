Entertainment

5 live-action videogame series adaptations like 'The Last Of Us'

5 live-action videogame series adaptations like 'The Last Of Us'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 05, 2023, 11:30 pm 2 min read

Here are 5 live-action videogames that were adapted into series. Which one is your favorite?

The Last of Us, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar (in India) on January 15, seems to have emerged as a winner for HBO. Based on the eponymous 2013 video game, the series features Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, who work their way through an oppressive quarantine zone in a post-apocalyptic world. Apart from it, check out these live-action videogame adaptations.

'The Witcher' (2019-present)

Based on a popular videogame franchise developed by CD Projekt Red, The Witcher premiered on Netflix in December 2019. Featuring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan, among others, it was praised for its world-building, intricate plotlines, and complex characters. The series follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, as he navigates a world filled with magic, politics, and danger.

'Castlevania' (2017-21)

Castlevania is Netflix's animation series adapted from the videogame franchise of the same name. It premiered in 2017. A sweeping story with lots of nuanced characters, the story follows Trevor Belmont, a member of the famous vampire-hunting Belmont family, who battles Dracula in the fictional land of Wallachia. It ran for four seasons, with the final installment released in May 2021.

'Halo' (2022-present)

A lot of memories are associated with the popular videogame Halo, which was first released by Microsoft in 2001 for the original Xbox console. When the TV series came out in 2022, however, it garnered mixed reviews as the adaptation strayed far from the source material. It centers around an interstellar war between humanity and a collective of alien races known as the Covenant.

'Swords of Legends' (2014)

Swords of Legends is one of the biggest game series from China, which got a live-action adaptation. The fantasy drama, which premiered in 2014, is based on the online role-playing game Gu Jian Qi Tan, also known as Legend of the Ancient Sword. Packed with stunning visuals, effects, an intricate plot, and captivating characters, the show featured an ensemble cast of popular Chinese actors.

'Gangs of London' (2020-present)

It might come as a surprise to many, but the British series Gangs of London, which premiered in 2020, is actually based on a 2006 game of the same name. Created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, it stands proudly as AMC (US) network's best show. The fast-paced action-thriller made much noise among viewers because of its incredibly well-choreographed fight sequences and gritty performances.