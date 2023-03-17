Entertainment

Box office: 'TJMM' collections drop; might breach Rs. 100cr-mark today

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 17, 2023, 11:13 am 1 min read

'TJMM' might breach Rs. 100 crore mark today

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar started with a decent opening last week and has been in theaters for more than a week. The film was earning less but it was a steady collection. On Thursday, Day 9, the collections dropped significantly. This weekend, starting today, will be the actual test of time for the Luv Ranjan-directed romantic comedy.

Likely to breach the Rs. 100-crore mark today

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the project earned Rs. 4.77 crore (early estimates) which is 14.82% less than Wednesday's collections. Overall, the film has earned Rs. 95.14 crore and might breach the Rs. 100 crore mark today. The film is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, and it marks the former's return to romcom after a long time.

