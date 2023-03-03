Entertainment

Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' starring Rajkummar-Bhumi release date out

'Bheed''s release date has been confirmed

Director Anubhav Sinha has aged like a fine wine. His career trajectory changed with Mulk in 2018 and now the filmmaker has announced his upcoming directorial Bheed's release date. The film is headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar and is slated to be released on March 24, 2023. It is shot in black and white and the first look is promising.

Connecting the dots between migrant workers and Partition exodus

The story is set during the COVID-19 lockdown and revolves around the migrant workers' exodus. The black and white film draws a parallel with the 1947 Partition exodus. While speaking about the film to Variety, Sinha said, "Bheed is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity." It's bankrolled by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series banners.

