ED summons Karim Morani in connection with Sukesh Chandrasekhar's case

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 24, 2023, 05:18 pm 2 min read

Film producer Karim Morani has received fresh summons by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case

Names of several Bollywood personalities have emerged in the infamous money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The latest personality from the Hindi film industry who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is film producer Karim Morani. According to the latest reports, Morani has been asked to appear before the investigating agency within two days.



The money laundering case shook Bollywood after the names of many actors came to the fore in connection with Chandrasekhar. The alleged conman had extorted Rs. 200 crore from a Delhi-based businessman's wife.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi received expensive gifts from Chandrasekhar amounting to crores of rupees, including luxurious cars. Per ED, the gifts were brought from the proceeds of the crime.

Morani was in touch with Chandrasekhar

According to media reports, the fresh summons was issued to Morani on Friday after the probe agency found out that the film producer was in touch with the alleged conman. Morani has co-produced at least four films with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, namely Ra.One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Dilwale. He is presently lodged in Taloja Central Jail.

Other cases involving Morani

Morani is a controversial person who has made the headlines often. His name appeared in the 2G spectrum case, reportedly. Hyderabad Police had also filed a case against him in 2017 over the alleged rape of a 25-year-old Delhi student. The same year, on September 23, the Supreme Court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Morani in the alleged rape case against him.

Chandrasekhar's remand was extended till Feb 27

Delhi's Patiala House Court has extended the custody of Chandrasekhar. The big development came after the investigating agency informed the court that new evidence and facts have been found against him. Meanwhile, the authorities of Mandoli Jail conducted a raid inside Chandrasekhar's cell recently, confiscating cash worth Rs. 1.5 lakh and luxury items such as Gucci slippers from him.