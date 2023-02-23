Entertainment

Sukesh Chandrasekhar's cell gets raided: Gucci slippers, cash recovered

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 23, 2023, 06:41 pm 2 min read

A raid was conducted by Mandoli Jail authorities inside alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's cell

A video of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar weeping has been doing rounds on social media. The reason behind this may leave you stumped. The authorities of Mandoli Jail where Chandrasekhar is presently lodged caught his expensive Gucci slippers and other luxurious items in a raid. The viral clip shows a sobbing Chandrasekhar standing next to the pile of his luxury items.

Why does this story matter?

Chandrasekhar is the prime accused in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. Allegations of extorting money from Delhi-based businessman Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh, have been leveled against Chandrasekhar.

The money laundering case is presently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The alleged conman apparently gifted expensive things to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez from the proceeds of the crime, too.

Cash worth Rs. 1.5 lakh confiscated from Chandrasekhar's cell

According to media reports, when the jail authorities carried out a raid inside Chandrasekhar's cell, they found cash worth Rs. 1.5 lakh on him along with jeans costing over Rs. 80,000, Gucci slippers, and many other expensive things. CCTV footage of the raid was shared by ANI on Thursday which shows Chandrasekhar standing in a corner and crying.

Watch jail authorities carrying out the raid

Jail authorities to investigate the matter

The ANI report further stated that authorities of Mandoli Jail have launched a probe into the matter. It also mentioned that the authorities are investigating who leaked the video, adding that action against the culprit who leaked the footage will be taken. Chandrasekhar was previously lodged in Tihar Jail where he allegedly extorted crores of rupees from the businessman's wife.

ED filed a fresh money laundering case against Chandrasekhar

The probe agency had recently filed a fresh money laundering case against Chandrasekhar, filed by Japna Singh, wife of Religare's former promoter Malvinder Singh. A Delhi court also sent Chandrasekhar to nine-day custody of the ED. Meanwhile, in the Rs. 200 crore extortion case, the court allowed ED to auction 26 vehicles owned by Chandrasekhar's wife Leena Maria.