Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'We need more chick flicks,' says 'Aisha' director

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'We need more chick flicks,' says 'Aisha' director

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 03, 2023, 01:31 pm 3 min read

'Potluck' director Rajshree Ojha spoke to 'NewsBytes' about her upcoming titles

Rajshree Ojha has been flying high on the success of her latest web series, Potluck Season 2. Starring Cyrus Sahukar and Ira Dubey, among others, the SonyLIV series has been gaining traction among the audience. In the meantime, Ojha, who also directed Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-led Aisha, gets into a candid conversation with NewsBytes about her upcoming titles, Indian cinema, and more. Excerpts.

How has it been working on both seasons of 'Potluck'?

I really loved working on both seasons with my entire team. It's become like a small family of ours. Initially, people were very scared since we began shooting for the first season during the pandemic. With Potluck 2, we had bonded by then so much that it felt like a reunion of old friends. This show has been very special to each of us.

Tell us about the third season of 'Potluck'

We left the second season on a very romantic note, so the third season will pick up from there. The writers are working on the script as of now. We wanted to shoot seasons two and three together, but we couldn't do so. The third part will hopefully be out by next year, as it all depends on the platform.

Is comedy-drama a genre that's hit with the audience?

It is a genre that is hot with the audience. Comedy dramas have always clicked with every age of the audience, be it Gen-Z or the millennials. There are so many shows which are worth watching even today, and the audience does watch them on repeat. If you have make a good series, people will tend to watch it on a loop.

You're planning an adaptation of Jane Austen's 'Sense and Sensibility'?

I have developed my script. It's a very fun film which is going to be similar to Aisha. Regarding the casting for the movie, I do have some names in mind but nothing has been finalized so far. All of it is in an initial phase; we have just begun to put the cast together. It'll be out next year.

Would you like to make any changes in 'Aisha'?

As a filmmaker, I always see some flaws where I want to go back in time and change a few things. But now I believe I'd like to keep Aisha how it turned out to be. I am now ready to do a second film which is going to be similar to it. According to me, India needs some more chick flicks like Aisha.