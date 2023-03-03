BTS Jimin is Tiffany & Co.'s new brand ambassador
K-pop has taken the world by storm and the artists enjoy a huge fan following. In a recent development, renowned jewelry maker Tiffany & Co. announced BTS's Jimin as its new brand ambassador. The brand took to Twitter to announce the news. Coincidentally, K-pop star Rose of BLACKPINK is also a brand ambassador of the global brand. Jimin is on a new high, surely!
Details about Jimin's upcoming album
The tweet read, "Introducing our newest House ambassador, Jimin of BTS. The 21st-century pop icon wears #TiffanyLock. #TiffanyAndCo #BTS #Jimin." This marks a good step by the company to capture the Asian market as a brand name like Jimin would cater to many. On the work front, Jimin is gearing up to release his first solo album named FACE on March 24.
Twitter Post
