Entertainment

BTS Jimin is Tiffany & Co.'s new brand ambassador

BTS Jimin is Tiffany & Co.'s new brand ambassador

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 03, 2023, 01:24 pm 1 min read

BTS's Jimin is Tiffany & Co.'s new brand ambassador

K-pop has taken the world by storm and the artists enjoy a huge fan following. In a recent development, renowned jewelry maker Tiffany & Co. announced BTS's Jimin as its new brand ambassador. The brand took to Twitter to announce the news. Coincidentally, K-pop star Rose of BLACKPINK is also a brand ambassador of the global brand. Jimin is on a new high, surely!

Details about Jimin's upcoming album

The tweet read, "Introducing our newest House ambassador, Jimin of BTS. The 21st-century pop icon wears #TiffanyLock. #TiffanyAndCo #BTS #Jimin." This marks a good step by the company to capture the Asian market as a brand name like Jimin would cater to many. On the work front, Jimin is gearing up to release his first solo album named FACE on March 24.

Twitter Post