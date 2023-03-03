Entertainment

Manushi Chhillar teams up with Varun Tej for aerial drama

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 03, 2023, 01:22 pm

Manushi Chhillar has been roped in for 'VT 13,' an aerial action drama slated to release in Hindi and Telugu

Actor-model Manushi Chhillar has joined Telugu actor Varun Tej for an upcoming action aerial drama, which will be released in Telugu and Hindi. A few months ago, production house Sony Pictures International Productions announced the ambitious project and confirmed that Tej will play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The untitled drama will mark Shakti Pratap Singh Hada's directorial debut. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Former Miss World, Chhillar debuted in Bollywood in 2022 with YRF's Samrat Prithviraj and starred opposite Akshay Kumar.

While the historical drama was a commercial and critical dud, Chhillar was lauded for her confident debut as Princess Sanyogita.

She is on a spree of signing projects and has been roped in for Tehran, The Great Indian Family, Ishq Chakallas, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The actor is excited about starring in the 'incredible spectacle'

Sharing her excitement about the film, the rising actor said, "I am elated to be a part of this incredible spectacle filled with action and working with Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures." "I am grateful to Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, for trusting in me, and I am excited to know the life and journey of the officers in the Indian Air Force."

Here's how Chhillar announced her association with the drama

The film is mounted on a large, unprecedented scale

While the plot is under wraps, VT 13 (tentative title) is touted as "a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer and will showcase the indomitable spirits of our heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen." Notably, while this is Hada's directorial debut, he is an experienced ad filmmaker and cinematographer.

Chhillar's inclusion will ensure the film's reach in North India

Chhillar's inclusion in the film will ensure pan-Indian reach for VT 13, and the producers would be looking at maximizing their opportunities in the Hindi-speaking belt of the country. Per some sources, "Hada believed that Chhillar's fame would enhance her appeal in the role." Written by Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film has reportedly begun rolling on Friday.