Akshay, Suniel, Paresh to reunite for 3 projects: Report

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 18, 2023, 03:26 pm 2 min read

As per reports, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal may collaborate for three movies

The stars may have finally aligned the right way. While Akshay Kumar's return to the cult-classic Hera Pheri franchise is still shrouded in immense mystery, a new report is doing rounds, which suggests that the famous trio of Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty might be collaborating for not just one but three projects! We, for one, can't wait. Can you?

Trio to associate for 'Welcome,' Awara Pagal Deewana' too

The news was first broken by ETimes. A source told the publication, "Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh are coming together for not just the Hera Pheri sequel but also for sequels of Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome. All other details around this association and the three films [are] being worked out, but the coming together of these three hit actors is final." Triple surprise!

Kumar and 'Hera Pheri' controversy maze

However, there is no official confirmation about Kumar returning to reprise his role as Raju in Hera Pheri 3. It hasn't gone on floors yet, though it is confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will play a new role in the threequel. Last year, Kumar publicly announced his decision to exit the franchise but has reportedly been in multiple discussions with producer Firoz Nadiadwala since then.

Earlier, Kumar wasn't keen on doing aforementioned movies

The potential announcement of Welcome 3 and Awara Pagal Deewana 2 with Kumar as a cast member also comes as a huge surprise since there were reports that the Ram Setu actor had turned down these offers due to the lack of a good script. However, it is possible that Nadiadwala might have rewritten the story to accommodate Khiladi Kumar's character.

'Welcome Back' fell flat without Kumar's presence

Anees Bazmee's Welcome is a goldmine of memes and has a significant presence in the pop culture space today. Besides Kumar and Rawal, it co-starred Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Nana Patekar. However, its sequel Welcome Back, which starred John Abraham in the lead role, fell flat at the box office, so it is expected that Kumar's presence may uplift the franchise once again.