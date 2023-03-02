Entertainment

'KKBKKJ': Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde shine in 'Billi Billi' song

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 02, 2023, 12:47 pm 1 min read

Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer 'KKBKKJ's 'Billi Billi' song is out

Superstar Salman Khan has an exciting 2023 forward. From starting the year with a power-packed cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to Tiger 3, all the Bhai fans are bracing themselves. The second song video from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, titled Billi Billi, was dropped on Thursday. Did you listen to it yet?

More about the upcoming film

It stars Khan and Pooja Hegde and we get to see the quintessential Khan moves and a typical Bollywood party song. The Punjabi lyrics are peppy and the Bodyguard actor looks suave. The film is slated for an Eid 2023 release. Billi Billi seems to be a better song when compared to Naiyo Lagda. The cast also includes Jagapathi Babu and Venkatesh, among others.

